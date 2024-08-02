Peter Dutton meets Benjamin Netanyahu

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi during his trip to Israel, organised by the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “The meeting was very warm, lengthy and constructive, covering a broad range of issues including the security challenges facing both nations. The fact that not only the Israeli Prime Minister but also Mr Dermer and Mr Hanegbi made the effort to meet with Mr Dutton at such a busy time demonstrates the significance to Israel of Mr Dutton’s visit, appreciation and admiration Israel’s Government has for him and his Coalition, and the importance they attach to the long standing warm and mutually beneficial ties between and Australia and Israel.

“In particular they were acknowledging Mr Dutton’s demonstration of the courage and friendship to visit Israel at such a volatile time as well as the Coalition’s longstanding principled and moral supportive stance towards Israel,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.