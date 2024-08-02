MEDIA RELEASES

Peter Dutton meets Benjamin Netanyahu

Aug 2, 2024

Peter Dutton at an earlier meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Image: Facebook/@PeterDuttonMP)
Peter Dutton at an earlier meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Image: Facebook/@PeterDuttonMP)

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi during his trip to Israel, organised by the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “The meeting was very warm, lengthy and constructive, covering a broad range of issues including the security challenges facing both nations. The fact that not only the Israeli Prime Minister but also Mr Dermer and Mr Hanegbi made the effort to meet with Mr Dutton at such a busy time demonstrates the significance to Israel of Mr Dutton’s visit, appreciation and admiration Israel’s Government has for him and his Coalition, and the importance they attach to the long standing warm and mutually beneficial ties between and Australia and Israel.

“In particular they were acknowledging Mr Dutton’s demonstration of the courage and friendship to visit Israel at such a volatile time as well as the Coalition’s longstanding principled and moral supportive stance towards Israel,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


View of the ICJ courtroom at The Hague (Image: UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek)

AIJAC deplores ICJ Advisory Opinion

Jul 21, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Protest Encampment 4 Palestine (2024) At USYD 02

Joint statement on the University of Sydney

Jun 27, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC condemns Sydney University’s “capitulation” to Muslim Students’ Association

Jun 25, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
IRGC operatives in Tehran (Photo: Shutterstock/ Mohasseyn)

AIJAC calls for Australia to follow Canada and list the IRGC as a terrorist organisation

Jun 20, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: X/Twitter

AIJAC appalled by attack on the electorate office of Josh Burns

Jun 19, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: X/Twitter

AIJAC expresses appreciation to PM, Leader of the Opposition, for bipartisan stance against extremism and antisemitism

Jun 6, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases

RECENT POSTS

Image: Shutterstock

“Pro-Palestinian protests” are actually the opposite

July 31, 2024
UN headquarters in New York (Image: Viktor_IS / Shutterstock)

The UN continues to fail the world

July 31, 2024
Ultra-Orthodox groups say the latest conscription bill could bring “disaster” to their way of life (Image: Shutterstock)

Why ultra-Orthodox opposition to serving in the Israeli army is the most significant threat to Netanyahu’s government

July 30, 2024
The infamous rally outside the Sydney Opera House last October (Screenshot)

Australian multiculturalism was never a licence for ‘anything goes’

July 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 26 At 10.20.09 AM

“I do fear that… this government’s realignment will continue to be against Israel”: Joel Burnie on Sky News

July 26, 2024
Image: Shutterstock

“Pro-Palestinian protests” are actually the opposite

July 31, 2024
UN headquarters in New York (Image: Viktor_IS / Shutterstock)

The UN continues to fail the world

July 31, 2024
Ultra-Orthodox groups say the latest conscription bill could bring “disaster” to their way of life (Image: Shutterstock)

Why ultra-Orthodox opposition to serving in the Israeli army is the most significant threat to Netanyahu’s government

July 30, 2024
The infamous rally outside the Sydney Opera House last October (Screenshot)

Australian multiculturalism was never a licence for ‘anything goes’

July 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 26 At 10.20.09 AM

“I do fear that… this government’s realignment will continue to be against Israel”: Joel Burnie on Sky News

July 26, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA