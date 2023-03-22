AIJAC welcomes proposed Federal ban on Nazi symbols and salutes

Responding to news that Shadow Attorney-General Julian Leeser moved a private member’s bill to amend the Commonwealth Criminal Code to include a prohibition against displaying Nazi symbols, including giving Nazi salutes, AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said:

“AIJAC supports measures to prevent Australia’s community being subjected to the hatred, disharmony and intimidation exemplified by Nazi symbols and salutes. We would therefore support the Federal Parliament acting to implement such measures, as we have supported states that have done and are doing so. We therefore commend Shadow Attorney-General Julian Leeser for his initiative and hope that it or something like it is enacted.

“While legislation banning these hateful displays is an important first step, we also urge both levels of government to look at acting in a more holistic way to combat the ideology that gives rise to them,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.