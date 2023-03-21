AIJAC welcomes additional Iran sanctions

AIJAC welcomes the Australian Government’s March 20 announcement of further Magnitsky-style targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against Iranian officials and entities. According to the announcement, a further 14 individuals in Iran are to be sanctioned, including four members of the Morality Police who were responsible for the arrest, detention and ultimate death of Mahsa Amini.

Additional sanctions will also be applied to political and military figures within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as financial sanctions on 14 Iranian entities charged with “egregious human rights abuses” and violations in Iran.

Australia is also joining our international partners in imposing targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 13 Iranian individuals and one entity involved in the production and supply of drones to Russia.

Australia imposed a first round of sanctions on Iranian entities on Dec. 9.

AIJAC has long called for Canberra to do more to join our allies and partners in taking a stronger stance on Iran, helping contain Teheran’s rogue behaviour and standing up for our professed values. AIJAC views this latest announcement as a very welcome step toward achieving these goals.