MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes announcement of new Israeli government

Jun 3, 2021

Photo: Kobi Gideon / IGPO
Photo: Kobi Gideon / IGPO

AIJAC has welcomed the news that Israel will soon have a new government, ending a long period of political instability, with the formation of the broad coalition, which includes diverse parties united by a determination to provide a workable government during an immensely challenging time.

The coalition includes some strong personalities and idealistic parliamentarians who will bring a diverse range of skills and initiatives to the table.

We look forward to the new opportunities to strengthen the Australia/Israel relationship once the new government takes office.

AIJAC also pays tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, who has completed more than twelve years of leading Israel’s government and has overseen enormous advances for Israel in diplomatic and economic fields.

Tags:

RELATED ARTICLES


Isaac Herzog Crop

AIJAC congratulates Israeli President-elect Isaac Herzog

Jun 3, 2021 | Media Releases
Ya'acov Litzman (Credit: IGPO/Ashernet)

AIJAC welcomes decision to indict Litzman over alleged interference in Leifer case

May 28, 2021 | Media Releases
A Hezbollah flag at a Sydney rally in May 2021.

AIJAC submission to the Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence and Security review into the relisting of Hizballah ESO

May 28, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases, Submissions
(Credit: Roman Yanushevsky/ Shutterstock)

AIJAC welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire after 11 days of fighting

May 21, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Scomo

AIJAC welcomes statement by PM Morrison on Israel’s right to defend itself

May 14, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
230T2 Beersheva. Ben Gurion University Shelter (5855) Dani Machlis

AIJAC condemns Hamas rocket barrage on Israel

May 11, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett and Mansour Abbas agree on terms for adding the Muslim-Arab Ra'am party to the coalition.

Israel poised to install most ideologically diverse government ever

June 3, 2021
Isaac Herzog Crop

AIJAC congratulates Israeli President-elect Isaac Herzog

June 3, 2021

Corrections to ABC “Explainer” highlight media’s Gaza problems

June 2, 2021
Israel’s Iron Dome passed a test this conflict, but a future war with Hezbollah could overwhelm it (Credit: Isranet)

Preparing for Hezbollah

June 2, 2021
After 2007, Hamas’ placing of its military assets in civilian areas and buildings required the IDF to develop a new repertoire of tactics to minimise civilian casualties (Credit: Isranet)

Essay: The Knock

June 2, 2021
Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett and Mansour Abbas agree on terms for adding the Muslim-Arab Ra'am party to the coalition.

Israel poised to install most ideologically diverse government ever

June 3, 2021
Isaac Herzog Crop

AIJAC congratulates Israeli President-elect Isaac Herzog

June 3, 2021

Corrections to ABC “Explainer” highlight media’s Gaza problems

June 2, 2021
Israel’s Iron Dome passed a test this conflict, but a future war with Hezbollah could overwhelm it (Credit: Isranet)

Preparing for Hezbollah

June 2, 2021
After 2007, Hamas’ placing of its military assets in civilian areas and buildings required the IDF to develop a new repertoire of tactics to minimise civilian casualties (Credit: Isranet)

Essay: The Knock

June 2, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States