AIJAC welcomes announcement of new Israeli government

AIJAC has welcomed the news that Israel will soon have a new government, ending a long period of political instability, with the formation of the broad coalition, which includes diverse parties united by a determination to provide a workable government during an immensely challenging time.

The coalition includes some strong personalities and idealistic parliamentarians who will bring a diverse range of skills and initiatives to the table.

We look forward to the new opportunities to strengthen the Australia/Israel relationship once the new government takes office.

AIJAC also pays tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, who has completed more than twelve years of leading Israel’s government and has overseen enormous advances for Israel in diplomatic and economic fields.