AIJAC statement: Queensland ALP resolution “disgraced the party” and embarrassed the national leadership

The Queensland Branch of the ALP has disgraced the party and embarrassed its national leadership by passing a morally reprehensible, completely one-sided and factually ludicrous resolution over the weekend, in which it demonised Israel and showed disregard for peace, justice and for the needs of the Palestinian people abused under the rule of Hamas. The resolution went so far as to falsely accuse Israel of “ethnic cleansing”.

By failing to even mention that Hamas initiated the conflict and fired more than 4000 rockets indiscriminately at Israeli cities, the Branch demonstrated a lack of interest in understanding the issues, or in contributing to a better future.

AIJAC welcomes the intervention of ALP Federal Foreign Affairs spokesperson Sen. Penny Wong making this clear to the Queensland Branch.

We call on other ALP figures to support genuine moves toward peace, and do more to rein in the unacceptable, destructive, one-sided statements and actions of the local party in that state and indeed, by too many other ALP members elsewhere in Australia.