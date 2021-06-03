AIJAC congratulates Israeli President-elect Isaac Herzog

AIJAC congratulates Isaac Herzog on his election as the 11th President of the State of Israel.

Isaac Herzog has had a long and distinguished career in public life, where he has earned a reputation for endeavouring to foster cooperation and collaboration for the common good.

He is well known to AIJAC due to his work in fostering the relationship between Israel and diaspora Jewish communities and between Israel and Australia, as well as his leadership roles within the Israeli Parliament.

He has always displayed a willingness and determination to rise above the politics of division, a quality so necessary for a President of Israel.

We value our long friendships with him on the institutional and personal level and look forward to watching him carry out his duties in an exemplary manner.