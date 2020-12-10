AIJAC statement on satisfactory outcome of Monash Health investigation into racist remarks

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the Monash Health investigation into racist comments made by a Monash employee, Dr Arthur Nasis.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein stated, “Although the racist statement by Dr Nasis was made outside his employment, Monash Health correctly concluded that it still raised issues with his employment, and treated the matter with due gravity. AIJAC is satisfied with the result of the Monash Health investigation and the statements from Monash making clear it will show no tolerance for racism.”

“We note that Dr Nasis has shown remorse and taken steps to understand the hurt his comments would have caused, and that the victims now consider the matter closed.”

“We congratulate Monash Health for the proactive and appropriate way it dealt with this incident,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.