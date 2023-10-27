MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC statement on Federal Minister Tony Burke’s comments

Oct 27, 2023 | Colin Rubenstein

Cabinet Minister Tony Burke (source: Alex Guibord/Flickr)
Cabinet Minister Tony Burke (source: Alex Guibord/Flickr)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein today condemned comments by senior Federal Minister Tony Burke and said he had “crossed a line” – putting himself outside official Australian government policy.

“Tony Burke has made vile and ridiculous statements, implying both that Israel is an `apartheid State’ and an offensive moral equivalence between the slaughter of Israeli civilians by Hamas and the accidental deaths of Palestinian civilians who are unfortunately being killed because Hamas made a deliberate decision to use them as human shields,” Dr Rubenstein said.

“His remarks are dreadful and are well outside official Australian government policy.

“It appears Tony Burke has decided to prioritise his local base over the urgent need to remove Hamas’ capacity to wage war against Israelis and give Palestinians in Gaza a better future.

“Tony Burke should have unequivocally rejected the question about ‘genocide’ rather than side-stepping and deflecting it.

“Israel has no intention to destroy the Palestinians in whole or in part – unlike Hamas, which openly declares such intent against Jews in its charter and whose October 7 attacks match that intent. Moreover, Hamas’ use of Palestinian civilians as human shields is unequivocally a war crime.  Tony Burke should have added that it is Hamas that is indeed a genocidal movement.

“War is horrible – and everyone should have empathy for the Palestinian civilians suffering in the war brought about by Hamas. Everyone should also understand that the only possible way to improve the situation for both Palestinians and Israelis is to dismantle Hamas’ military domination of Gaza and its capacity to inflict terror against Israel,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


IRGC operatives in Teheran (Photo: Shutterstock, Mohasseyn)

AIJAC supports listing of Iran’s IRGC as terrorist organisation, following Shadow Foreign Minister’s call

Oct 22, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Waving,Flag,Of,Iran,And,Australia

AIJAC welcomes new Iran sanctions

Oct 19, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
A map of the hundreds of rocket attacks launched against Israel this morning.

AIJAC unequivocally condemns brutal Hamas attacks on Israel, expresses solidarity with the Israeli people

Oct 7, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Twitter

AIJAC welcomes Federal Court judgment in Brighton Secondary College antisemitism case

Sep 14, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC welcomes announcement of additional Australian sanctions on Iran

Sep 13, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Jeremy Jones

AIJAC “utterly devastated” by the passing of our colleague Jeremy Jones

Sep 6, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Rockets being fired at Israeli cities from Gaza in May (source: Shutterstock/Anas-Mohammed)

Blatant Misuse of International Law: “Proportionality”, “Collective Punishment” and “Genocide”

October 25, 2023
(source: IDF)

Distorting international law gives terrorist groups like Hamas impunity

October 25, 2023
Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system intercepts rockets from Gaza (source: Shutterstock/Oren Ravid)

The Oct. 7 atrocities are already being forgotten

October 25, 2023
F8s3tZ3XwAAg7cG

Unprincipled Western media outlets ‘amplify terrorism’ by parroting Hamas’ lies about the deadly Gaza hospital bombing

October 24, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The War against Israel’s Right to Self-Defence

October 24, 2023
Rockets being fired at Israeli cities from Gaza in May (source: Shutterstock/Anas-Mohammed)

Blatant Misuse of International Law: “Proportionality”, “Collective Punishment” and “Genocide”

October 25, 2023
(source: IDF)

Distorting international law gives terrorist groups like Hamas impunity

October 25, 2023
Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system intercepts rockets from Gaza (source: Shutterstock/Oren Ravid)

The Oct. 7 atrocities are already being forgotten

October 25, 2023
F8s3tZ3XwAAg7cG

Unprincipled Western media outlets ‘amplify terrorism’ by parroting Hamas’ lies about the deadly Gaza hospital bombing

October 24, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The War against Israel’s Right to Self-Defence

October 24, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia BDS China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States