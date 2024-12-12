MEDIA RELEASES

Australia’s votes at UN “starkly at odds with its own policy”

Dec 12, 2024 | Joel Burnie

UN General Assembly chamber (Photo: Steve Estvanik, Shutterstock)
UN General Assembly chamber (Photo: Steve Estvanik, Shutterstock)

Australia has again voted for a resolution that is starkly at odds with its own policy.  It calls for a two-state resolution, yet it does not rule out Hamas playing a role in it – in fact, it doesn’t even mention Hamas. 

More than this, it calls for “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire”  – an outcome guaranteed to leave Hamas permanently in control over Gaza – even though both the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have repeatedly called for Hamas to play no future role in ruling Gaza.

And while it calls for the release of the hostages, this is not linked to the call for an immediate ceasefire. In other words, it says Israel has to permanently and immediately cease fire even if Hamas refuses to release the hostages – as it certainly will – again leaving Hamas empowered.

In his speech after the vote, the Australian Ambassador says that Hamas must lay down its arms and there must be no role for terrorists in the future governance of Gaza, but the terms of this resolution guarantee the opposite outcome. Yet this is the resolution Australia has chosen to support.

