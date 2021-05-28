MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes decision to indict Litzman over alleged interference in Leifer case

May 28, 2021 | AIJAC

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the announcement by Israeli Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit that he has decided to indict former Deputy Health Minister and current Housing Minister Yaacov Litzman for obstruction of justice and breach of trust, pending a hearing.

The prospective indictment relates to allegations that Litzman misused his position to prevent the extradition of Malka Leifer to Australia to face charges that she had sexually assaulted students at Beth Rivkah College in Melbourne while she was principal of the school.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “The allegations against Yaakov Litzman are very serious, so we are pleased that the Attorney-General has indicated his intention to proceed with the case. The alleged conduct could have denied justice to victims of an alleged very serious and debilitating crime, so it’s important that, at the very least, it is thoroughly scrutinised through the Israeli court system, so justice is done and is seen to be done.”

