MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC appoints Walt Secord as Director of Public Affairs

Apr 11, 2023

Secord V02

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) has appointed the Honourable Walt Secord, former NSW State Labor frontbencher and MP, as its Director of Public Affairs.

The appointment was announced this week by AIJAC National Chairman Mark Leibler and AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein. He will begin this month.

“Walt Secord has an unrivalled track record. He is one of the nation’s most experienced political figures and media strategists. He has been at the forefront of Australian politics for more than three decades,” Mr Leibler and Dr Rubenstein said.

Walt Secord has been active in Labor Party politics for more than 31 years, including more than 11 years as a senior Labor shadow minister.

He has served in a dozen roles, including four years as Deputy Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council and almost two years as Shadow Treasurer, serving under four Opposition leaders.

He was deputy chair of the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Israel from 2011 to 2023 and was NSW patron of the Labor Israel Action Committee.

Before entering parliament, Walt Secord served at the most senior roles at the local, NSW and Federal levels including chief of staff to the NSW Premier (2009-2011); director of communications to the Federal Opposition leader, who became Prime Minister (2007); and chief of staff to the national Minister for Aged Care (2007-2009).

Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Mr Secord is the son of an Ojibway-Mohawk First Nation father and an Anglo-Canadian mother. Mr Secord has a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from York University in Toronto and has a Masters degree from the University of Sydney.

After working as a journalist at the Toronto Star, he migrated to Australia in September 1988. Walt Secord then worked at the Australian Jewish News from 1988 to 1991 where he won an Australian Human Rights Award in 1991 for a series of articles.

Mr Secord said: “I am pleased and humbled to work with AIJAC. It is one of the most respected think tanks and advocacy bodies in Australia. Politicians from all sides are aware of its important work and its programs like Rambam which provides first-hand insights into Israel.

“In Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, London and Washington, AIJAC is viewed with respect. It does vital work improving Israel’s standing, fighting racism and antisemitism, and building alliances and networking not just in Australia and New Zealand, but also in Asia and the Pacific region.”

“I am greatly looking forward to being part of this team”, Mr Secord concluded.

