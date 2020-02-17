AIJAC welcomes Australian submission to the International Criminal Court

Australia has opposed a bid by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to look into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories.

According to court documents filed by the Australian Government, “Australia does not recognise the ‘State of Palestine’ and does not have any relationship with the ‘State of Palestine’ under the Rome Statute”, the establishing document of the ICC, to which Australia is a signatory.

AIJAC welcomes Australia’s legally principled stance on this important matter.

Full document available here.