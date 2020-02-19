Push to list Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist group ‘doesn’t go far enough’

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein spoke to Peta Credlin on Sky News Australia about a proposed ban on Hezbollah’s military wing.

Other than New Zealand, Australia is the only country in the five eye security alliance not to label Hezbollah a terrorist organisation. Security Agencies are expected to brief Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton this month on whether Hezbollah’s military wing should be considered a terrorist group. The push comes after a Sydney man could not be declared a high list terrorist offender because he was a follower of Hezbollah.