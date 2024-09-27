VIDEOS
Wong ceasefire call misses the mark: Joel Burnie on Sky News
Sep 27, 2024
AIJAC executive Manager Joel Burnie spoke from Israel to Sky News’ Danica Di Giorgio, 27 September 2024.
RELATED ARTICLES
UN draft resolution would ‘represent a reward’ for Hamas: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Sep 18, 2024 | Featured, Video
Eylon Levy, former Israeli Government spokesperson, in conversation with AIJAC’s Rebecca Davis
Sep 6, 2024 | Featured, Video
Behnam Ben Taleblu, Senior Iran Analyst in conversation with AIJAC’s Joel Burnie
Aug 23, 2024 | Video
Australians have had a ‘gutful’ of anti-Israel protests: Joel Burnie on Sky News
Aug 23, 2024 | Featured, Video