IN THE MEDIA

VIDEOS

“When antisemitism rears its ugly head, Australian Jews feel it strongly” – Walt Secord on Sky News

Nov 1, 2023 | AIJAC staff

Play Video

AIJAC’s Walt Secord discussed Hamas and antisemitism in Australia with Kieran Gilbert on Sky News Afternoon Agenda, 1 November 2023.

 

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


The UN Human Rights Council in session (Image: UN Photo)

The UN is effectively acting as Hamas’ ally

Nov 1, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Screen Shot 2023 10 31 At 9.43.08 Am

Hamas treat their own people as “completely expendable”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Oct 31, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 10 30 At 2.59.29 Pm

Hamas’ extreme agenda to wipe out Jews and Israel cannot be ignored – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Oct 30, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
(source: IDF)

Distorting international law gives terrorist groups like Hamas impunity

Oct 25, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system intercepts rockets from Gaza (source: Shutterstock/Oren Ravid)

The Oct. 7 atrocities are already being forgotten

Oct 25, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
F8s3tZ3XwAAg7cG

Unprincipled Western media outlets ‘amplify terrorism’ by parroting Hamas’ lies about the deadly Gaza hospital bombing

Oct 24, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Screen Shot 2023 10 31 At 9.43.08 Am

Hamas treat their own people as “completely expendable”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Oct 31, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 10 30 At 2.59.29 Pm

Hamas’ extreme agenda to wipe out Jews and Israel cannot be ignored – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Oct 30, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Abrams On Radio

Will the war in the Middle East widen? – Elliott Abrams on ABC Radio National, 2GB

Oct 23, 2023 | In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 10 20 At 11.58.33 Am

“Innocent Gazans will be hurt because Hamas created a war” – Elliott Abrams on Sky News

Oct 20, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 10 20 At 10.51.21 Am

Israeli soldiers facing a very dangerous mission in Gaza – Ehud Yaari on Sky News

Oct 20, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 10 11 At 4.09.45 Pm

Hamas’ slaughter has Iran’s fingerprints – Ehud Yaari on ABC radio

Oct 11, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

IDF preparations near the Gaza border (File image: Isranet)

Ceasefire calls are both naïve and dangerous

November 1, 2023
Israeli hostages taken by Hamas (Screenshot)

Deconstruction Zone: The fallacy of equal condemnation

November 1, 2023
Israel’s most logical war objective is simply to end Hamas control of Gaza (Image: Shutterstock)

Israel’s mission in Gaza

November 1, 2023
A Fatah leader praises the Hamas massacre (Image: Palestinian Media Watch)

Scribblings: The “moderate” PA reacts to Hamas’ slaughter with cheerleading and antisemitism

November 1, 2023
IDF training at its Urban Warfare Centre (Image: Flickr/ IDF)

The coming showdown in Gaza

November 1, 2023
IDF preparations near the Gaza border (File image: Isranet)

Ceasefire calls are both naïve and dangerous

November 1, 2023
Israeli hostages taken by Hamas (Screenshot)

Deconstruction Zone: The fallacy of equal condemnation

November 1, 2023
Israel’s most logical war objective is simply to end Hamas control of Gaza (Image: Shutterstock)

Israel’s mission in Gaza

November 1, 2023
A Fatah leader praises the Hamas massacre (Image: Palestinian Media Watch)

Scribblings: The “moderate” PA reacts to Hamas’ slaughter with cheerleading and antisemitism

November 1, 2023
IDF training at its Urban Warfare Centre (Image: Flickr/ IDF)

The coming showdown in Gaza

November 1, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States