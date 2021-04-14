The Palestinians ‘don’t hold the key’ to peace in the Middle East – AIJAC’s Jamie Hyams on Sky News

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council’s Jamie Hyams was interviewed by Cory Bernardi on The Bolt Report on Sky News Australia, 13 April 2021.

He said the Abraham Accords between Bahrain, the UAE, Sudan, and Morocco have shown “the Palestinians don’t hold the key to peace in the Middle East”.

“The Abraham Accords actually forced Palestine to look at a different strategy because their recalcitrance proved to not be working.”