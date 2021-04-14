IN THE MEDIA

VIDEOS

The Palestinians ‘don’t hold the key’ to peace in the Middle East – AIJAC’s Jamie Hyams on Sky News

Apr 14, 2021

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council’s Jamie Hyams was interviewed by Cory Bernardi on The Bolt Report on Sky News Australia, 13 April 2021.

He said the Abraham Accords between Bahrain, the UAE, Sudan, and Morocco have shown “the Palestinians don’t hold the key to peace in the Middle East”.

“The Abraham Accords actually forced Palestine to look at a different strategy because their recalcitrance proved to not be working.”

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


(Credit: Adam Calaitzis/ Shutterstock)

The path to extremism needs to be blocked

Apr 12, 2021 | Featured, In the media
(Credit: Anton Watman/ Shutterstock)

ALP needed to go harder on Iran, Hezbollah

Apr 8, 2021 | Featured, In the media
(Credit: Gil Cohen Magen/Shutterstock)

AIJAC’s Ahron Shapiro discusses the Israeli election aftermath on ABC News Radio

Apr 7, 2021 | Featured, In the media
(image: Aviva Childress/@artbyaviva)

Becoming Ansar Allah: How the Islamic Revolution Conquered Yemen

Mar 30, 2021 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
Jeremy

AIJAC’s Jeremy Jones speaks on ABC Radio on Harmony Week, Racism and Multiculturalism in Australia

Mar 24, 2021 | Featured, In the media
Source: IDF via Flickr

AIJAC’s Ahron Shapiro discusses the Israeli election on ABC NewsRadio

Mar 23, 2021 | Featured, In the media
Screen Shot 2021 04 13 At 11.19.47 Am

Assessing the strategic relationship between Australia & Israel: An insider’s view – Dr Mike Kelly

Apr 13, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 03 31 At 10.23.46 Am

Israel Has Voted: What Now? – Shmuel Rosner

Mar 31, 2021 | Video
Screen Shot 2021 03 18 At 9.41.12 Am

Israel’s Forthcoming Elections: An Insider’s View – Ehud Yaari

Mar 18, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 03 02 At 3.09.57 Pm

Trump to Biden: The Middle East and US Policy – Elliott Abrams

Mar 3, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 02 17 At 2.56.47 Pm

Biden, the Middle East & Beyond: Knowns and Unknowns – Danielle Pletka

Feb 17, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 02 10 At 8.51.10 Am

The View from Israel: COVID, Elections & the Biden Administration – Einat Wilf

Feb 10, 2021 | Featured, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Message from the Hon. Scott Morrison

April 15, 2021
Hon Anthony Albanese, MP Federal Member for Grayndler, New South Wales, Australian Labor Party. Official Portrait. 31 July 2019. Parliament House Canberra. Image David Foote-AUSPIC/DPS.

Message from the Hon. Anthony Albanese

April 15, 2021
Isi Leibler 16 9 Copy

AIJAC mourns the passing of Isi Leibler

April 13, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 04 13 At 11.19.47 Am

Assessing the strategic relationship between Australia & Israel: An insider’s view – Dr Mike Kelly

April 13, 2021
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Statement on the Passing of HRH Prince Philip

April 12, 2021
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Message from the Hon. Scott Morrison

April 15, 2021
Hon Anthony Albanese, MP Federal Member for Grayndler, New South Wales, Australian Labor Party. Official Portrait. 31 July 2019. Parliament House Canberra. Image David Foote-AUSPIC/DPS.

Message from the Hon. Anthony Albanese

April 15, 2021
Isi Leibler 16 9 Copy

AIJAC mourns the passing of Isi Leibler

April 13, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 04 13 At 11.19.47 Am

Assessing the strategic relationship between Australia & Israel: An insider’s view – Dr Mike Kelly

April 13, 2021
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Statement on the Passing of HRH Prince Philip

April 12, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States