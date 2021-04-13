MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC mourns the passing of Isi Leibler

Apr 13, 2021 | AIJAC staff

Isi Leibler 16 9 Copy

“Isi Leibler was a towering figure in Australian Jewish communal life and will be forever remembered for his contribution to the worldwide campaign for the liberation of Soviet Jewry, advancing ties between Australia and Israel and his pioneering work in Israel-Asia Relations.

“Among his many accomplishments was his establishment of the Australian Institute of Jewish Affairs, which became part of AIJAC and continues to inform our activities.

“After making Aliyah to Israel, Isi often generously shared insights on Israel and the Jewish world with visiting Australian parliamentarians, journalists and religious leaders, many of whom were visiting as part of AIJAC’s Rambam program.

“His passing leaves a void that will be felt for years to come.”

Dr. Colin Rubenstein, AM
Executive Director, AIJAC

