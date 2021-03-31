Israel Has Voted: What Now? – Shmuel Rosner

Shmuel Rosner is a Tel Aviv-based author, columnist, editor and expert observer of Israeli society. He joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 30 March 2021.

Rosner is a senior fellow at The Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), an analyst for Kan News, Israel’s public broadcast company, contributing opinion writer for the international New York Times, Senior Political Editor for the Jewish Journal and columnist for Israel’s Maariv.

He has been widely published in Israel and internationally, and has written for many prestigious publications including Slate, Foreign Policy, Commentary, The New Republic, The Jewish Review of Books and Moment.