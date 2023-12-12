VIDEOS
How October 7th Changed the Middle East and the World: Danielle Pletka
Dec 12, 2023
Danielle Pletka, an Australian-born Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Washington-based American Enterprise Institute (AEI), briefed AIJAC supporters about the complexities of Israel-US relations during the current war with Hamas at a lunch on December 11.
