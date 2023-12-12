VIDEOS

How October 7th Changed the Middle East and the World: Danielle Pletka

Dec 12, 2023

Play Video

Danielle Pletka, an Australian-born Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Washington-based American Enterprise Institute (AEI), briefed AIJAC supporters about the complexities of Israel-US relations during the current war with Hamas at a lunch on December 11.

Tags: , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 9.47.23 Am

Misguided claims underpin journalists’ anti-Israel open letter – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Nov 28, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 11 27 At 9.31.02 Am

Disturbing propaganda “drip-fed” to student protesters – Joel Burnie on Sky News

Nov 26, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 11 24 At 2.46.31 Pm

Hostage release and humanitarian pause – Ran Porat on ABC News Radio

Nov 24, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 11 14 At 10.00.44 Am

Possible Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal “very complicated” – Ran Porat on Channel News Asia

Nov 14, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 11 13 At 2.19.55 Pm

FM Penny Wong’s ceasefire call “misconceived” – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Nov 13, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 11 08 At 3.04 Pm

“Hamas is a genocidal movement” – Alan Jones editorial and Walt Secord interview on ADH-TV

Nov 8, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Current UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)

Article 51 and Israel’s inherent right to self-defence

December 12, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

A one-state Israel-Palestine solution is a bad and dangerous idea

December 9, 2023
Image: X/ Twitter

“I went through hell”: What the released hostages say about their captivity

December 8, 2023
Image: X/ Twitter screenshot

AIJAC deeply disappointed by dropping of investigation into Sydney hate-speech clerics

December 7, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The conflict between Israel and Hamas will continue to divide us, unless we risk face-to-face discussion

December 5, 2023
Current UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)

Article 51 and Israel’s inherent right to self-defence

December 12, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

A one-state Israel-Palestine solution is a bad and dangerous idea

December 9, 2023
Image: X/ Twitter

“I went through hell”: What the released hostages say about their captivity

December 8, 2023
Image: X/ Twitter screenshot

AIJAC deeply disappointed by dropping of investigation into Sydney hate-speech clerics

December 7, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The conflict between Israel and Hamas will continue to divide us, unless we risk face-to-face discussion

December 5, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States