MEDIA RELEASES

Statement regarding Australia/Canada/New Zealand joint statement and UN vote on the Israel/Hamas conflict

Dec 14, 2023 | Colin Rubenstein

Palestinian supporters of the Ezz-Al Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, in a military parade in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip (Image: Shutterstock)
Palestinian supporters of the Ezz-Al Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, in a military parade in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip (Image: Shutterstock)

“AIJAC supports effective steps towards a ceasefire which is genuinely sustainable, meaning it achieves all the goals laid out in the otherwise somewhat confusing and contradictory statement released by Australia, Canada and New Zealand overnight – release of all hostages, the end of the use of Gaza civilians as human shields, and Hamas being disarmed. However, it should be obvious that the only way to achieve any such outcome is for the military pressure on Hamas to continue until that barbaric terror organisation is prepared to concede these terms.

“This is why it is so disappointing that Australia then followed up the above statement by voting in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that contradicted any efforts to achieve an end to the Israel-Gaza conflict that is genuinely sustainable – making no call for Hamas to either lay down its arms or end its appalling practice of misusing Gaza civilians as human shields. By effectively calling for an end to the military pressure on Hamas, but not demanding Hamas be disarmed, this resolution makes it much less likely that the “sustainable ceasefire” Australia appropriately supports will ever be achieved.

“Given our call for such a ceasefire, and the explanation of vote given by our UN Ambassador James Larsen calling for Hamas to be ‘be defeated and dismantled,’ Australia should have joined our many allies amongst the ten countries which took a principled stance against this resolution or at least the 23 which abstained.

“While everyone is concerned about the humanitarian situation of Gaza civilians and wants to see their plight ameliorated, the best way to end that suffering is to bring the war to a sustainable conclusion as rapidly as possible – meaning Hamas must be disarmed – even while stepping up efforts to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza, something Israel has promised to facilitate.

“A ceasefire which leaves Hamas in control of Gaza and able to rebuild its military capabilities guarantees two things. Firstly, war will soon resume, causing even more suffering to both the civilian residents of Gaza, as well as Israelis – with Hamas having repeatedly expressed its determination to repeat the unprovoked massacre of October 7 ‘again and again’. And secondly, advancing the negotiated two-state Israeli-Palestinian peace that Australia has long supported will be completely impossible.”

Dr. Colin Rubenstein – Executive Director, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC)

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Image: X/ Twitter screenshot

AIJAC deeply disappointed by dropping of investigation into Sydney hate-speech clerics

Dec 7, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Section 93Z of the NSW Crimes Act 1900

AIJAC welcomes the passage of improved NSW race hate laws

Dec 1, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Pro-Palestinian protestors waiting in the lobby for the Israeli families of those murdered or taken hostage by Hamas

AIJAC questions handling of pro-Palestinian protestors ambushing visiting families of Israeli murder victims and hostages

Nov 30, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
(Source: Pixabay)

AIJAC applauds Federal Government’s announcement of Nazi salute ban

Nov 28, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
The 13 hostages freed on Friday evening

AIJAC statement on release of hostages by Hamas

Nov 26, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
City,Of,Melbourne,,Vic/australia June,10th,2018:,Logo,Of,Department,Of

AIJAC response to visa announcement

Nov 22, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Screenshot 2023 12 14 At 12.41.26 Pm

Australia’s “profoundly disappointing” UN vote on Gaza ceasefire: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

December 14, 2023
AEI DaniellePletka 007

How October 7th Changed the Middle East and the World: Danielle Pletka

December 12, 2023
Current UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)

Article 51 and Israel’s inherent right to self-defence

December 12, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

A one-state Israel-Palestine solution is a bad and dangerous idea

December 9, 2023
Image: X/ Twitter

“I went through hell”: What the released hostages say about their captivity

December 8, 2023
Screenshot 2023 12 14 At 12.41.26 Pm

Australia’s “profoundly disappointing” UN vote on Gaza ceasefire: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

December 14, 2023
AEI DaniellePletka 007

How October 7th Changed the Middle East and the World: Danielle Pletka

December 12, 2023
Current UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)

Article 51 and Israel’s inherent right to self-defence

December 12, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

A one-state Israel-Palestine solution is a bad and dangerous idea

December 9, 2023
Image: X/ Twitter

“I went through hell”: What the released hostages say about their captivity

December 8, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States