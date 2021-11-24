VIDEOS

Gaza Conflict 2021: Hamas, Israel and Eleven Days of War – Jonathan Schanzer

Nov 24, 2021

Dr. Jonathan Schanzer, Senior Vice President for Research at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 24 November 2021.

Dr. Schanzer oversees the work of FDD’s experts and scholars. He is also on the leadership team of FDD’s Center on Economic and Financial Power, a project on the use of financial and economic power as a tool of statecraft. Schanzer previously worked as a terrorism finance analyst at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he played an integral role in the designation of numerous terrorist financiers. He has held previous think tank research positions at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and the Middle East Forum.

Dr. Schanzer has written hundreds of articles on the Middle East, along with more than a dozen monographs and chapters for edited volumes. His new book, Gaza Conflict 2021: Hamas, Israel and Eleven Days of War (FDD Press 2021), challenges and corrects the some of the wildly inaccurate news reported during the conflict. It is the first book published on the war.

Often testifying before Congress and publishes widely in the American and international media, Dr. Schanzer has also appeared on American television channels such as Fox News and CNN, and Arabic language television channels such as Al-Arabiya and Al-Jazeera.

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screen Shot 2021 11 16 At 9.40.59 Am

Assessing the Bennett-Lapid Government and prospects for 2022 – David Horovitz

Nov 16, 2021 | Featured, Video
HE Ambassador Karim Medrek, Ambassador for the Kingdom of Morocco to Australia.

Morocco, Israel and the Jewish World: A New Era of Relations

Nov 5, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 10 26 At 5.54.21 Pm

Iran: Is There a Plan B? – Behnam Ben Taleblu

Oct 26, 2021 | Video
Cotler Mock

The 2001 World Conference Against Racism & the Challenge of Antisemitism Today – Prof. Irwin Cotler & Dr. Karen Mock

Oct 6, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 09 14 At 11.09.36 Am

One Year of the Abraham Accords: Their Impact and Future – Tal Becker

Sep 27, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 08 30 At 10.24.30 Pm

Australia’s Performance in a Challenging and Changing World – Alexander Downer

Aug 31, 2021 | Featured, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

(Credit: Shutterstock)

Noted and Quoted – December 2021

November 24, 2021
Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews. Photo: Facebook/Karen Andrews MP

AIJAC welcomes two updates to Australia’s terrorist list

November 24, 2021
Despite Indonesia’s hopes for ASEAN action on Myanmar, other members have been reluctant to commit (Source: ASEAN)

Indonesian foreign policy encounters some harsh realities

November 24, 2021
Looking back on the Gaza conflict last May allows readers to see some aspects of it that were largely obscured at the time (Credit: Shutterstock)

Biblio File: A War Revisited

November 24, 2021
93-year-old Holocaust survivor Emil Farkas giving testimony (Screenshot)

The Last Word: In remembrance of baby Erika 

November 24, 2021
(Credit: Shutterstock)

Noted and Quoted – December 2021

November 24, 2021
Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews. Photo: Facebook/Karen Andrews MP

AIJAC welcomes two updates to Australia’s terrorist list

November 24, 2021
Despite Indonesia’s hopes for ASEAN action on Myanmar, other members have been reluctant to commit (Source: ASEAN)

Indonesian foreign policy encounters some harsh realities

November 24, 2021
Looking back on the Gaza conflict last May allows readers to see some aspects of it that were largely obscured at the time (Credit: Shutterstock)

Biblio File: A War Revisited

November 24, 2021
93-year-old Holocaust survivor Emil Farkas giving testimony (Screenshot)

The Last Word: In remembrance of baby Erika 

November 24, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States