Assessing the Bennett-Lapid Government and prospects for 2022 – David Horovitz

David Horovitz, the founding editor of the Times of Israel, joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar of 15 November 2021.

The Times of Israel is now the fastest-growing current affairs website in the Jewish world, providing independent, non-partisan coverage of Israel, the region and the Jewish world, also published in Hebrew, French, Arabic and Persian.

Horovitz was previously the editor-in-chief of the Israeli English-language daily, the Jerusalem Post, before stepping down in July 2011 after almost seven years, and editor and publisher of the award-winning newsmagazine the Jerusalem Report. He has written from Israel for newspapers around the world, including The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Irish Times and (London) Independent and is a frequent interviewee on CNN, the BBC, Sky, Fox News, NPR and other outlets.

Horovitz is the author of 2004’s Still Life with Bombers: Israel in the Age of Terrorism, and 2000’s A Little Too Close to God: The Thrills and Panic of a Life in Israel, both published in the US by Knopf. He edited and co-wrote the Jerusalem Report’s 1996 biography of Yitzhak Rabin, Shalom, Friend, which was published in 12 countries and won the U.S. National Jewish Book Award for Non-Fiction. He was the recipient of 2005’s JDC award for journalism on Israel and Diaspora Affairs, and is a previous winner of the Bnai Brith World Center award for journalism.