Assessing the Bennett-Lapid Government and prospects for 2022 – David Horovitz

Nov 16, 2021

David Horovitz, the founding editor of the Times of Israel, joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar of 15 November 2021.

The Times of Israel is now the fastest-growing current affairs website in the Jewish world, providing independent, non-partisan coverage of Israel, the region and the Jewish world, also published in Hebrew, French, Arabic and Persian.

Horovitz was previously the editor-in-chief of the Israeli English-language daily, the Jerusalem Post, before stepping down in July 2011 after almost seven years, and editor and publisher of the award-winning newsmagazine the Jerusalem Report. He has written from Israel for newspapers around the world, including The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Irish Times and (London) Independent and is a frequent interviewee on CNN, the BBC, Sky, Fox News, NPR and other outlets.

Horovitz is the author of 2004’s Still Life with Bombers: Israel in the Age of Terrorism, and 2000’s A Little Too Close to God: The Thrills and Panic of a Life in Israel, both published in the US by Knopf. He edited and co-wrote the Jerusalem Report’s 1996 biography of Yitzhak Rabin, Shalom, Friend, which was published in 12 countries and won the U.S. National Jewish Book Award for Non-Fiction. He was the recipient of 2005’s JDC award for journalism on Israel and Diaspora Affairs, and is a previous winner of the Bnai Brith World Center award for journalism.

Bennett

Bennett-Lapid Gov’t passes budget, boosts Arab and Druze sectors

November 5, 2021
(Credit: Anton Watman/ Shutterstock)

The latest on Iran’s regional aggressions

November 5, 2021
HE Ambassador Karim Medrek, Ambassador for the Kingdom of Morocco to Australia.

Morocco, Israel and the Jewish World: A New Era of Relations

November 5, 2021
Israel's Supreme Court offers a compromise on August 2, 2021 which was ultimately rejected.

PA apparently seeks to get Palestinian residents evicted in Sheikh Jarrah

November 4, 2021
Untitled Design (3)

Six Palestinian NGOs are supporting terrorist group PFLP – Ran Porat on J-AIR

November 4, 2021
