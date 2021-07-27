Antisemitism in 2021 – Dave Rich

Dave Rich, Director of Policy at the Community Security Trust, which represents the UK Jewish community on matters relating to antisemitism and extremism, spoke to AIJAC Live Online about the alarming rise antisemitism in recent years, particularly online.

Dr Rich is an Associate Research Fellow at the Birkbeck Institute for the Study of Antisemitism, University of London, and author of “The Left’s Jewish Problem: Jeremy Corbyn, Israel and Antisemitism” (Biteback, 2016 & 2018).