Antisemitism in 2021 – Dave Rich

Jul 27, 2021

Dave Rich, Director of Policy at the Community Security Trust, which represents the UK Jewish community on matters relating to antisemitism and extremism, spoke to AIJAC Live Online about the alarming rise antisemitism in recent years, particularly online.

Dr Rich is an Associate Research Fellow at the Birkbeck Institute for the Study of Antisemitism, University of London, and author of “The Left’s Jewish Problem: Jeremy Corbyn, Israel and Antisemitism” (Biteback, 2016 & 2018).

Clinton and Arafat at Camp David, 2000 (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Scribblings: Denial – a river in “Palestine”

July 27, 2021
Even Mark Zuckerberg’s “Jewish” dog drew a torrent of online abuse and trolling (Source: Facebook)

The Last Word: Carnival of the Hypocrites

July 27, 2021
A scene from Durban, September 2001 (Source: YouTube screenshot)

From Durban to today

July 27, 2021
Known for being sympathetic and affable, Rivlin visited more than 250 bereaved families (Credit: Ashernet/Haim Zach/GPO)

Presidents without Precedent

July 26, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 07 22 At 2.25.44 Pm

Hate wave

July 26, 2021
