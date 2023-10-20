IN THE MEDIA

VIDEOS

“Innocent Gazans will be hurt because Hamas created a war” – Elliott Abrams on Sky News

Oct 20, 2023 | AIJAC staff

Play Video

Elliott Abrams discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict on Sky News, 20 October 2023

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screen Shot 2023 10 20 At 10.51.21 Am

Israeli soldiers facing a very dangerous mission in Gaza – Ehud Yaari on Sky News

Oct 20, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip (File photo: Isranet)

Gaza incursion will test IDF’s readiness for urban warfare

Oct 19, 2023 | Featured, In the media
APAN spokesperson Nasser Mashni (right) on the Nine Network (Screenshot)

The worst of the Australian media coverage

Oct 19, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei inspects a guard of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Image: Alamy)

Brutal attack upon Israel not possible without Iran backing

Oct 18, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Masked members of the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas (Image: Shutterstock)

World must stand by Israel in its duty to destroy Hamas

Oct 17, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Palestinian supporters of the Ezz-Al Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, in a military parade in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip (Image: Shutterstock)

The necessity of defeating Hamas

Oct 16, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Screen Shot 2023 10 20 At 10.51.21 Am

Israeli soldiers facing a very dangerous mission in Gaza – Ehud Yaari on Sky News

Oct 20, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 10 11 At 4.09.45 Pm

Hamas’ slaughter has Iran’s fingerprints – Ehud Yaari on ABC radio

Oct 11, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 10 12 At 1.59.12 Pm

Terror attacks in Israel have exposed deep rifts in Australia – Dr Colin Rubenstein on ABC 7.30

Oct 10, 2023 | In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 12.05.52 Pm

Pro-Hamas protests ‘contemptible’ – Colin Rubenstein on ABC News 24

Oct 10, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 12.23.21 Pm

“I ask myself, what are these people celebrating?” – Joel Burnie on SkyNews

Oct 10, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 12.38.11 Pm

“Shameless brutality” of Hamas’ attack – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Oct 9, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

F8sZ865WoAAwR Instasize

Western media mistakes are contributing to global bloodshed

October 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 20 At 10.51.21 Am

Israeli soldiers facing a very dangerous mission in Gaza – Ehud Yaari on Sky News

October 20, 2023
Waving,Flag,Of,Iran,And,Australia

AIJAC welcomes new Iran sanctions

October 19, 2023
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip (File photo: Isranet)

Gaza incursion will test IDF’s readiness for urban warfare

October 19, 2023
APAN spokesperson Nasser Mashni (right) on the Nine Network (Screenshot)

The worst of the Australian media coverage

October 19, 2023
F8sZ865WoAAwR Instasize

Western media mistakes are contributing to global bloodshed

October 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 20 At 10.51.21 Am

Israeli soldiers facing a very dangerous mission in Gaza – Ehud Yaari on Sky News

October 20, 2023
Waving,Flag,Of,Iran,And,Australia

AIJAC welcomes new Iran sanctions

October 19, 2023
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip (File photo: Isranet)

Gaza incursion will test IDF’s readiness for urban warfare

October 19, 2023
APAN spokesperson Nasser Mashni (right) on the Nine Network (Screenshot)

The worst of the Australian media coverage

October 19, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia BDS China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States