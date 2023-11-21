AIJAC welcomes Prosecution of threats and incitement to violence bill in NSW

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein today welcomed the introduction of an NSW bill to improve the prosecution process for the offence of publicly threatening or inciting violence against a person or a group based on their race, religion or other attributes.

Dr Rubenstein also congratulated NSW Premier Chris Minns and NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley for responding to community concerns.

Dr Rubenstein said: “The Jewish community has long advocated improvements to the existing NSW laws overseeing the prosecution of threats and incitement to violence, given that there has never been a successful prosecution under the current legislation.

“This is about sending a strong signal that if you engage in hate speech you will be held to account and face prosecution.

“Hate speech has no place in our society. No one should be permitted to propagate hate towards another group without facing tough consequences.

“Sadly, there is currently profound apprehension and anxiety in the State’s Jewish community, especially in light of the recent huge spike in antisemitism in NSW, Australia and around the world.

“If we are to strive to maintain a society that is free from religious and racial discrimination and incitement to violence, then it is essential that our relevant laws are workable and enforceable.”