MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes sanctions move on Hamas supporters – described as a “step in the right direction”

Nov 18, 2023 | AIJAC

Australian FM Senator Penny Wong announced new sanctions against individuals associated with Hamas on Nov. 18 (Image: Facebook)
Australian FM Senator Penny Wong announced new sanctions against individuals associated with Hamas on Nov. 18 (Image: Facebook)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council has welcomed the announcement that the Australian Government was imposing counter-terrorism financing sanctions on eight persons and one entity in response to the vicious acts of terrorism perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, 2023 on Israel – describing it as a “step in the right direction”.

These persons include Hamas members, operatives and financial facilitators, along with a currency exchange owned by one individual.

Three days ago (November 15), AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein issued a call urging the Australian Government to impose its own sanctions against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad under our autonomous sanctions framework – bringing Australia into line with the United Kingdom and the United States.

“We welcome this action and see it as a first step,” Dr Rubenstein said.

The Australian announcement comes after the US imposed its third round of sanctions against Hamas and those assisting the militant group.

AIJAC also took the opportunity to renew its call on the Government to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation under Australia’s Criminal Code, as a Senate Committee recommended in February.

Dr Rubenstein said, “Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are both listed as terrorist organisations under Australia’s Criminal Code and are the cause of all the heartbreaking devastation and loss of life seen in Israel and Gaza today. Closing off their capacity to finance their terrorism and start wars with Israel would be a major step toward restoring peace to both Israelis and Palestinians.”

“Ultimately, both of these organisations are financed, armed and controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC. The same is true of all the other proxies currently firing at Israel, from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Houthis in Yemen and various Shi’ite militias in Syria and Iraq.”

“If Australia’s policy is to restore peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike, the address of Australia’s sanctions should ultimately be the regime in Iran.”

In 2001, Australia imposed counter-terrorism financing sanctions against Hamas in its entirety. Since that time, we have sanctioned a further six entities and three persons with links to Hamas.

Australian law makes it a criminal offence, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment and heavy fines, to provide assets to sanctioned individuals or entities or to use or deal with their assets. These measures enable their activity to be prevented and holds them and those that transact with them directly to account.

Dr Rubenstein added, “make no mistake, Hamas is a genocidal terrorist movement – as Australian law agrees – and its role in the attacks should have been condemned by the world. We must also remember that they are still holding 240 hostages – which include women, babies and the elderly.”

“The war in Gaza is underway because Israel has to urgently remove Hamas’ ability to wage war against Israelis and also give Palestinians living under its tyrannical rule in Gaza a chance at a better future. Hamas’ use of Palestinian civilians as human shields is unequivocally a war crime,” he concluded.

Senator Wong’s announcement: Sanctions in response to Hamas terror attacks | Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs (foreignminister.gov.au)

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Current “Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories” Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)

AIJAC statement on Francesca Albanese address to National Press Club

Nov 15, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters on parade in Gaza (Image: Shutterstock)

AIJAC calls on Australia to join its allies – the US and UK – in imposing sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Nov 15, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Canberra,,Australia, ,Sep,13,,2022:,The,Prime,Minister,Anthony

AIJAC’s response to PM Albanese’s comments regarding the Gaza situation in Question Time  

Nov 14, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
A Screenshot from Senator Wong's controversial Statement on ABC-TV's "The Insiders" on Nonv. 12, 2023, as republished on her feed on X (formerly Twitter)

AIJAC disappointed by FM Penny Wong’s comments regarding a Gaza ceasefire

Nov 12, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
An image from social media of the violent scenes that took place at Princes Park in Caulfield South on the evening of November 10, 2023

AIJAC statement on the events in Caulfield South on the evening of November 10

Nov 11, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
(Image: screenshot)

AIJAC applauds former Prime Minister Scott Morrison solidarity visit to Israel

Nov 6, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Image: Twitter

A plea to the silent majority: It’s time to speak up for Jews

November 16, 2023
Current “Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories” Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)

AIJAC statement on Francesca Albanese address to National Press Club

November 15, 2023
Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters on parade in Gaza (Image: Shutterstock)

AIJAC calls on Australia to join its allies – the US and UK – in imposing sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad

November 15, 2023
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip (Image: Shutterstock)

Allegations of Israeli ‘war crimes’ play into Hamas’ hands

November 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 14 At 4.18.47 Pm

Fact sheet: Gaza’s hospitals and ambulances – and Hamas’ exploitation of them

November 14, 2023
Image: Twitter

A plea to the silent majority: It’s time to speak up for Jews

November 16, 2023
Current “Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories” Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)

AIJAC statement on Francesca Albanese address to National Press Club

November 15, 2023
Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters on parade in Gaza (Image: Shutterstock)

AIJAC calls on Australia to join its allies – the US and UK – in imposing sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad

November 15, 2023
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip (Image: Shutterstock)

Allegations of Israeli ‘war crimes’ play into Hamas’ hands

November 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 14 At 4.18.47 Pm

Fact sheet: Gaza’s hospitals and ambulances – and Hamas’ exploitation of them

November 14, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States