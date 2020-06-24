AIJAC welcomes Australian votes in the UN Human Rights Council

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes Australia’s principled decision to be the only country to vote against all five anti-Israel resolutions at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The UNHRC has long suffered from systemic bias against Israel particularly due to Agenda Item 7 which is the only such permanent agenda item dedicated to a single country.

As Australia’s Ambassador to the UN Sally Mansfield stated: “Our vote against these resolutions represents a vote against the disproportionate focus that holds Israel to a higher degree of scrutiny than any other state.”

AIJAC’s Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “We thank the Australia government for its consistent moral courage in calling attention to the UNHRC’s politicisation and systemic bias against Israel, which has undermined not only the credibility of the UNHRC but also its intended mission of holding genuine human rights abusers to account.”