MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC strongly condemns Victorian ALP motion calling for recognition of “Palestine”

Jun 18, 2023 | AIJAC

Victorian ALP delegates at the State Conference (Image: Twitter)
Victorian ALP delegates at the State Conference (Image: Twitter)

The Australia Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) strongly condemned the motion passed today at the Victorian Labor State Conference calling on the Albanese Government to recognise “Palestine” as a state during this term of parliament.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr. Colin Rubenstein said: “This counter-productive and frankly juvenile motion is phrased as rescuing the two-state solution, but in fact, resolutions such as this are setbacks to the peace process.

“The crucial fact, which this motion clearly ignores, is that the reason there is no peace is the intransigence of the Palestinian leadership, which has repeatedly rebuffed all efforts to achieve a two-state resolution.

“The Palestinian Authority simply walked away from generous offers of statehood made by Israel in 2000, 2001 and 2008 without even making a counter-offer, and has refused to negotiate peace since it abandoned talks in 2014, while Hamas turned Gaza into a terror enclave after Israel totally withdrew from the territory in 2005 in the hope of encouraging peaceful coexistence.

“All Israeli efforts at building confidence between the two sides or negotiating a further agreement have been similarly spurned.

“The Palestinians have instead settled on a long-term strategy of subjecting Israel to continuous terrorism, while demonising it at all available international fora. They hope to ultimately replace Israel with a Palestinian state rather than have one live in peace alongside it. This is simply a recipe for perpetual conflict.

“Rewarding this intransigent and destructive behaviour with motions, such as the one passed by Victorian Labor, will only encourage such rejectionist behaviour to continue, which is to the great detriment of all parties involved.

“The motion states that 138 other countries have recognised Palestine, but omits the crucial fact that Sweden is the only Western democracy to have done so, while most of the others did so in the context of the Cold War, when they did not recognise Israel.

“There are very good reasons why none of our allies have taken this premature and destructive step, and if Labor genuinely cares about Middle East peace, it must emulate them,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


(Source: Pixabay)

AIJAC applauds Federal Government’s new Nazi symbols bill

Jun 7, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR, Media Releases
AustralianGreensLogo Official.svg

AIJAC statement regarding the Greens Middle East policy adopted on June 4

Jun 6, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Antony Loewenstein's article in "Good Weekend" (Screenshot)

AIJAC responses to Antony Loewenstein’s “Good Weekend” article, which the Age and Sydney Morning Herald refused to publish

May 24, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
IHRA Ministerial Declaration Brussels 24 0

AIJAC proud to join Jewish organisations globally urging IHRA Antisemitism definition be part of UN Action Plan

May 24, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Wikimedia Commons

AIJAC welcomes government’s new “Securing Faith-based Places” grant program

May 18, 2023 | Media Releases
Archibald Prize winner Julia Gutman with AIJAC Director of Public Affairs Walt Secord

AIJAC congratulates Archibald winner Julia Gutman

May 8, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Gareth Evans (source: Wikimedia Commons/Chatham House)

A Response to Gareth Evans’ “The case for recognising Palestine”

June 16, 2023
Wk82glTZuZFCNCA5IG3F

Explainer: Why does Saudi Arabia want a ‘nuclear Aramco’?

June 16, 2023
800px Logo Of The World Health Organization

The World Health Organisation’s Incurable Disease

June 16, 2023
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (right) and Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique Manalo (source: @SecManalo)

Israeli FM’s historic Philippines visit highlights Israel’s Asian ambitions

June 14, 2023
Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt (source: Wikimedia Commons/Julian Meehan)

On Israel and the Palestinians, Greens party like it’s 1947

June 14, 2023
Gareth Evans (source: Wikimedia Commons/Chatham House)

A Response to Gareth Evans’ “The case for recognising Palestine”

June 16, 2023
Wk82glTZuZFCNCA5IG3F

Explainer: Why does Saudi Arabia want a ‘nuclear Aramco’?

June 16, 2023
800px Logo Of The World Health Organization

The World Health Organisation’s Incurable Disease

June 16, 2023
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (right) and Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique Manalo (source: @SecManalo)

Israeli FM’s historic Philippines visit highlights Israel’s Asian ambitions

June 14, 2023
Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt (source: Wikimedia Commons/Julian Meehan)

On Israel and the Palestinians, Greens party like it’s 1947

June 14, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia BDS China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States