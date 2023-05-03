AIJAC stands by Israel in wake of Gaza attacks

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today stood by Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas’ and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s (PIJ’s) wanton and unprovoked firing of dozens of rockets from Gaza.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said the actions of the terror groups were “grossly irresponsible” and “risked sparking an escalation into war and a loss of lives”.

“AIJAC condemns unequivocally the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad decision to target Israel with rockets,” Dr Rubenstein said. “And make no mistake, Israel has a right to defend its citizens from rocket attacks – and it should.”

“It doesn’t matter that Israel has sophisticated defence systems in place against the rockets. They are not foolproof. To fire rockets indiscriminately in the hope that some might, and inevitability will, evade the Iron Dome and will kill and injure innocent civilians in Israel is a war crime,” he said.

Dr Rubenstein called on the international community to condemn Hamas, PIJ and their financial backers.

“We have seen in recent months how Iran is becoming increasingly emboldened in its efforts to make trouble across the Middle East by giving its proxies in Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, the greenlight to fire rockets at Israel, and launch other indiscriminate attacks.”