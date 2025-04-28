MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC saddened by the passing of Rabbi Shalom Coleman

April 28, 2025

Screenshot 2025 04 28 At 4.42.35 pm

The AIJAC Directors and professional team are deeply saddened by the passing of Rabbi Shalom Coleman CBE AM.

Rabbi Coleman gave extensive and enduring commitment to the Perth Jewish community and countless organisations from Rotary to the Murdoch University Senate, was a Justice of The Peace and an exemplary chaplain of the ADF.

He was a man of letters and a man of the people. A diminutive man with a giant stature and indefatigable spirit who will be sorely missed.

Our thoughts are with his family during this sad time.

Dr Colin Rubenstein AM
Executive Director
Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council

