AIJAC responds to NSW Parliamentary report on the public display of Nazi symbols

Feb 23, 2022 | AIJAC staff

AIJAC thanks the NSW Parliament’s Standing Committee on Social Issues for its thoughtful consideration of the Crimes Amendment (Display of Nazi Symbols) Bill 2021.

“Displaying or disseminating symbols that were used by the Nazis is a red line in public discourse,” Dr Colin Rubenstein, AIJAC’s Executive Director, said. 

“The Standing Committee on Social Issues, in its welcome bipartisan recommendation to continue consideration on the ban of the public display of Nazi symbols in NSW, has given this amendment significant thought and its report reflects the challenges raised by AIJAC in our submission and testimony to the committee. AIJAC supports the Committee’s recommendation that careful consideration needs to be given to two aspects of the amendment: namely how exemptions are applied and the implications of this proposed law on social media.”

“AIJAC commends the committee for facilitating an important discussion on this sensitive matter   and in particular Walt Secord for his vision in progressing the issue,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

