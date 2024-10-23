MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC mourns towering Holocaust scholar Yehuda Bauer

Oct 23, 2024 | AIJAC staff

Professor Yehuda Bauer (Image: Stephan Röhl/ Creative Commons)
“AIJAC is deeply saddened by the passing of Professor Yehuda Bauer, a towering figure in Holocaust studies for more than half a century.

“AIJAC had the privilege of hosting Professor Bauer in Australia on more than one occasion, and his unmatched knowledge, his meticulous scholarship and his overwhelming moral authority were always more than apparent.

“The world is diminished by his passing. May his memory be a blessing.”

Dr Colin Rubenstein AM
Executive Director

