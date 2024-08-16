MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC condemns settler violence in West Bank town of Jit

Aug 16, 2024 | AIJAC staff

The aftermath of the violent settler attack upon the West Bank town of Jit (Image: X/ Twitter)
The aftermath of the violent settler attack upon the West Bank town of Jit (Image: X/ Twitter)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) strongly condemns the deadly violence by dozens of masked Jewish extremists in the West Bank town of Jit on August 15.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein stated, “The attack on residents and property in Jit on Thursday night is simply deplorable. Such violence is criminal behaviour contrary to both Israeli law and Jewish values, and AIJAC condemns it strongly.

“It should be noted that the IDF intervened in the incident quickly and effectively, and the attack was widely condemned by Israel’s leadership.  We completely agree with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant that this attack was ‘against every moral and value imperative of the State of Israel.’

“We acknowledge and welcome reports that the Israeli security agencies have arrested one suspect and have vowed to track down and arrest those others responsible and prosecute all culprits to the fullest extent of the law, and will step up their efforts to end this scourge,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

