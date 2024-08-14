AIJAC shocked and horrified by extremism, complicity with violent protest, displayed by Greens

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today said it was shocked and horrified by the ongoing extremism and complicity with violent, racist protests displayed by the Australian Greens, as evidenced by both the unprecedented scenes at Sydney’s Inner West Council last night, and the latest Greens stunt in the Senate.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “It is frankly shocking and horrifying that a substantial Australian political party like the Greens continues to be complicit in violent protests targeting and designed to intimidate our elected representatives, as well as Australia’s Jewish minority. The scenes at Sydney’s Inner West Council last night, where a crowd, apparently organised with the participation of Greens Councillor Dylan Griffiths, shouted down and launched slurs at Jewish community members and were so aggressive toward elected Council members that police had to escort them to safety, were ones I never expected to see in Australia. They clearly show for all to see how far the Greens have descended towards lawless extremism since October 7.”

Rubenstein also denounced “The Greens’ disgraceful and absurd motion in the Senate yesterday calling on the Government to sanction the democratically elected leaders of a close Australian partner, Israel. This was yet another demonstration of their obsession with and incessant demonisation of the Jewish state in a manner that is not appropriate for any serious, responsible Australian political party.

“Rightly condemned by both the Government and the Opposition in June for undermining social cohesion through misinformation and encouragement of violent anti-Israel protestors, the Greens have obviously decided to double down, as demonstrated by the events of the last few days. Their partisan political stunts can only further inflame domestic social tensions, already at dangerous levels.”

Rubenstein concluded, “The major parties need to continue to do everything possible to marginalise the Greens and call out their pernicious actions and complicity with violence. In this respect, it was particularly disappointing that Senator Katy Gallagher’s response, on behalf of the Government, to the latest Greens Senate stunt, was unhelpful. Gallagher seemed to be attempting to appease Greens demands – an impossibility given their extremism – by focusing almost solely on the Government’s criticism of Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza. She made no mention of Australia’s tradition of friendship with Israel, Israel’s right to defend itself, or what Hamas did on October 7. This approach is not only inappropriate but unhelpful in countering the Green’ descent into extremism and the threat to social cohesion it represents.”