MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes new Iran sanctions

Oct 19, 2023 | AIJAC staff

Waving,Flag,Of,Iran,And,Australia

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the Australian Government’s recent announcement of sanctions on three individuals and 11 entities associated with Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. These include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qods Force, Air Force and Missile Command, due to its association with previously designated figures and entities working on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

AIJAC further commends the Government for continuing UN sanctions on 19 Iranian individuals and 57 entities involved in the nuclear and missile programs after those sanctions expired under the terms of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, reimposing them under Australia’s autonomous sanctions framework.

In the wake of the hideous terrorist pogrom by Hamas on October 7, in which Iran is deeply complicit if not directly responsible, AIJAC reiterates its call for the listing of the IRGC as a terrorist organisation under Australia’s Criminal Code.

AIJAC also hopes to see a generally stronger Australian stance on Iran, including more sanctions announced more often, targeting a host of other Iranian regime activities – including Iran’s material support for Russia’s war against Ukraine and terrorist groups throughout the world, as well as its hostage-taking, piracy and ongoing human rights abuses.

The latter includes especially the alleged assault on 16-year-old Armita Garavand – who is now in a military hospital under heavy guard and reportedly braindead – by Iran’s so-called “morality police” in early October for not wearing her hijab. This abusive act of regime violence warrants a statement by the Government and additional sanctions under the new Iran sanctions framework Australia established in July.

AIJAC has long been calling for Australia to take a tougher stand on Iran both rhetorically and practically, and has repeatedly urged this Government to take much stronger action since December 2022 to bring Australia more in line with our allies and partners as well as with our own values and national security interests.

Tags: , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


A map of the hundreds of rocket attacks launched against Israel this morning.

AIJAC unequivocally condemns brutal Hamas attacks on Israel, expresses solidarity with the Israeli people

Oct 7, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Twitter

AIJAC welcomes Federal Court judgment in Brighton Secondary College antisemitism case

Sep 14, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC welcomes announcement of additional Australian sanctions on Iran

Sep 13, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Jeremy Jones

AIJAC “utterly devastated” by the passing of our colleague Jeremy Jones

Sep 6, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Twitter

AIJAC acknowledges ALP Conference decision to continue status quo on Israel and Palestinians 

Aug 18, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: CPAC

AIJAC calls on CPAC to end sponsorship by controversial fundraising platform

Aug 18, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

F8sZ865WoAAwR Instasize

Western media mistakes are contributing to global bloodshed

October 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 20 At 11.58.33 Am

“Innocent Gazans will be hurt because Hamas created a war” – Elliott Abrams on Sky News

October 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 20 At 10.51.21 Am

Israeli soldiers facing a very dangerous mission in Gaza – Ehud Yaari on Sky News

October 20, 2023
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip (File photo: Isranet)

Gaza incursion will test IDF’s readiness for urban warfare

October 19, 2023
APAN spokesperson Nasser Mashni (right) on the Nine Network (Screenshot)

The worst of the Australian media coverage

October 19, 2023
F8sZ865WoAAwR Instasize

Western media mistakes are contributing to global bloodshed

October 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 20 At 11.58.33 Am

“Innocent Gazans will be hurt because Hamas created a war” – Elliott Abrams on Sky News

October 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 20 At 10.51.21 Am

Israeli soldiers facing a very dangerous mission in Gaza – Ehud Yaari on Sky News

October 20, 2023
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip (File photo: Isranet)

Gaza incursion will test IDF’s readiness for urban warfare

October 19, 2023
APAN spokesperson Nasser Mashni (right) on the Nine Network (Screenshot)

The worst of the Australian media coverage

October 19, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia BDS China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States