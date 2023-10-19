AIJAC welcomes new Iran sanctions

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the Australian Government’s recent announcement of sanctions on three individuals and 11 entities associated with Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. These include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qods Force, Air Force and Missile Command, due to its association with previously designated figures and entities working on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

AIJAC further commends the Government for continuing UN sanctions on 19 Iranian individuals and 57 entities involved in the nuclear and missile programs after those sanctions expired under the terms of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, reimposing them under Australia’s autonomous sanctions framework.

In the wake of the hideous terrorist pogrom by Hamas on October 7, in which Iran is deeply complicit if not directly responsible, AIJAC reiterates its call for the listing of the IRGC as a terrorist organisation under Australia’s Criminal Code.

AIJAC also hopes to see a generally stronger Australian stance on Iran, including more sanctions announced more often, targeting a host of other Iranian regime activities – including Iran’s material support for Russia’s war against Ukraine and terrorist groups throughout the world, as well as its hostage-taking, piracy and ongoing human rights abuses.

The latter includes especially the alleged assault on 16-year-old Armita Garavand – who is now in a military hospital under heavy guard and reportedly braindead – by Iran’s so-called “morality police” in early October for not wearing her hijab. This abusive act of regime violence warrants a statement by the Government and additional sanctions under the new Iran sanctions framework Australia established in July.

AIJAC has long been calling for Australia to take a tougher stand on Iran both rhetorically and practically, and has repeatedly urged this Government to take much stronger action since December 2022 to bring Australia more in line with our allies and partners as well as with our own values and national security interests.