AIJAC welcomes decision to extradite Malka Leifer

The Australia Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) is extremely pleased that the long and Herculean efforts to extradite Malka Leifer, a person accused of the most serious criminal offences, have finally succeeded.

It is hoped that the decision of the Israeli court to approve her extradition back to Melbourne to face charges for 74 counts of sexual abuse will usher in a year that delivers the justice that her alleged victims so richly deserve. While the verdict may still be open to appeal, AIJAC hopes and expects that any remaining procedural hurdles will quickly be resolved.

AIJAC offers our thanks to everyone in the Israeli justice system who worked to bring about this final result, and salutes the courage and tenacity of Dassi Erlich, Nicole Meyer and Elly Sapper, three extraordinary women who have struggled so tirelessly to see Leifer face justice for her alleged crimes.