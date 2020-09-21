MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes Australia’s UN ECOSOC stance

Sep 21, 2020 | AIJAC staff

Israel's representative at the UN ECOSOC this week.
Israel's representative at the UN ECOSOC this week.

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) continues to welcome Australia’s consistent and principled approach in opposing anti-Israel resolutions at the United Nations.

At the weekend, Australia joined Canada and the United States in opposing a resolution in the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) singling out Israel for criticism over its alleged mistreatment of Palestinian women and girls. No other country was similarly condemned.

“Australia has held true to Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s stated principle to call out the UN’s biased approach towards Israel,” AIJAC executive director Colin Rubenstein said.

“In the UN Human Rights Council, the UN General Assembly and many other UN forums, Australia has continued to highlight the unreasonable focus placed on Israel.”

“We have the absurd situation of countries with terrible human rights’ records on women, including China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, and Saudi Arabia, criticising Israel for discrimination that has actually occurred under Palestinian self-rule in Gaza and on the West Bank. Arab women in Israel have full equality under the law.”

“As the Israeli delegate to ECOSOC said during debate, ‘The facts do not support the narrative’, when it comes to the UN’s anti-Israel obsession,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

