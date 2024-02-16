IN THE MEDIA
“The Jewish community of Australia has gone through horrific… intimidation tactics since Oct 7” – Joel Burnie on Sky News
Feb 16, 2024
“The Jewish community of Australia has gone through horrific events and intimidation tactics since October 7th” – AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie speaks to Danica De Giorgio on Sky News Australia – 16 February 2024.
