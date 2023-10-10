IN THE MEDIA

Pro-Hamas protests ‘contemptible’ – Colin Rubenstein on ABC News 24

Oct 10, 2023 | AIJAC staff

AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein spoke to ABC News on October 10 about the pro-Hamas rally in Sydney in the wake of Hamas’ unprecedented attack upon Israelis.

