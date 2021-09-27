VIDEOS

One Year of the Abraham Accords: Their Impact and Future – Tal Becker

Sep 27, 2021

Legal Adviser of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Tal Becker examined the implications of the Abraham Accords and other topics for an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 13 September 2021.

Having grown up in Australia, Dr. Becker is a veteran member of successive Israeli peace negotiation teams and most recently played an instrumental role in negotiating and drafting the “Abraham Accords”, the historic peace and normalization agreements between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. He has decades of experience on the front lines of many of Israel’s most pressing diplomatic, legal and policy challenges and is a key behind-the-scenes representative for Israel in a wide variety of contexts.

Among numerous previous positions, Dr. Becker has been a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, senior policy advisor to Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, a lead negotiator and drafter in peace talks, Director of the International Law Department at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, counsel to Israel’s UN Mission in New York, and an international law expert for the Israel Defense Forces. He also serves as a senior fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, where he leads educational initiatives on Israel and the Jewish world, including the popular “Engaging Israel” series.

Dr. Becker earned his doctorate from Columbia University and, among numerous scholarly awards, is the winner of the Rabin Peace Prize and the 2007 Guggenheim Prize for best international law book for his book “Terrorism and the State”.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi (source: Dean_Calma)

IAEA crisis regarding Iran escalates

September 27, 2021
(Credit: Anton Watman/ Shutterstock)

A post-Afghanistan policy for Iran

September 23, 2021
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Europa Europa: Janus in Brussels

September 23, 2021
Dara Horn's stories of Anne Frank (left) and Varian Fry reveal how Jews are sometimes used as props for moral causes (Source: Wikipedia)

Biblio File: Death becomes them

September 20, 2021

Biblio File: Death becomes them

September 20, 2021
(Credit: Shutterstock)

Media Microscope: The Prison Doctor?

September 20, 2021
