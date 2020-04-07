Jonathan Schanzer: Iran’s aim is to complete the Shi’ite crescent and surround Israel
Foundation for Defense of Democracies expert Dr. Jonathan Schanzer explains the strategic aims of the Iranian regime, including their quest for regional hegemony and plans to surround Israel with precision-guided munitions. He also discusses the current campaign to lift sanctions against Iran because of the coronavirus crisis.
Schanzer is speaking here at an Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council webinar on April 3, 2020.