Israel under Fire: A review of the current situation – Amb. Dore Gold

Ambassador Dore Gold is President of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. He joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 12 May 2021.

In June 2015, Ambassador Gold left the Jerusalem Center to serve as Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During his tenure at the Foreign Ministry until October 2016, Ambassador Gold advanced policies that strengthened Israel on a global level – from Africa and Asia to the Mideast and the Western world.

Ambassador Gold was the eleventh Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations (1997-1999). In January 2014, he was appointed as an external advisor on international issues to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During Prime Minister Netanyahu’s first term, in his capacity as foreign policy advisor, Ambassador Gold served as an envoy to the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Jordan, and the Gulf States. He also served as an advisor to Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.