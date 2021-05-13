VIDEOS

Israel under Fire: A review of the current situation – Amb. Dore Gold

May 13, 2021

 

Ambassador Dore Gold is President of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. He joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 12 May 2021.

In June 2015, Ambassador Gold left the Jerusalem Center to serve as Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During his tenure at the Foreign Ministry until October 2016, Ambassador Gold advanced policies that strengthened Israel on a global level – from Africa and Asia to the Mideast and the Western world.

Ambassador Gold was the eleventh Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations (1997-1999). In January 2014, he was appointed as an external advisor on international issues to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During Prime Minister Netanyahu’s first term, in his capacity as foreign policy advisor, Ambassador Gold served as an envoy to the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Jordan, and the Gulf States. He also served as an advisor to Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Screen Shot 2021 05 13 At 10.29.05 Am

Gross distortions of HRW apartheid slur

May 13, 2021
Omar Shakir (screenshot)

A ‘human rights’ group assaults both rights and hopes for peace

May 13, 2021
230T2 Beersheva. Ben Gurion University Shelter (5855) Dani Machlis

AIJAC condemns Hamas rocket barrage on Israel

May 11, 2021
A flag map of the Middle East inside an UNRWA-produced textbook shows a blank space on Israel’s territory (Source: IMPACT-se)

UNRWA textbooks draw European censure

May 11, 2021
Tree burning on the Temple Mount

Factsheet: What’s behind the violence in Jerusalem and Gaza rockets

May 11, 2021
