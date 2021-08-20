VIDEOS

Implications of the Afghanistan Disaster – Michael Rubin

Aug 20, 2021

Michael Rubin addressed the catastrophic return of the Taliban in the wake of the US and allied military withdrawal, as well as wider regional issues, for an AIJAC webinar on 20 August 2021.

Dr Rubin is a former Pentagon official and resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where he specialises in Iran, Turkey, and the broader Middle East. He also regularly teaches classes at sea about Middle East conflicts, culture, terrorism, and the Horn of Africa to deployed US Navy and Marine units.

