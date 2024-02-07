IN THE MEDIA

Greens ceasefire call ignores why Gaza war started: Joel Burnie on Sky News Australia

Feb 8, 2024

“It troubles our whole Jewish community to have a political party such as the Greens calling for an immediate ceasefire but forgetting why the war actually started…”: AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie speaks to Chris Kenny on Sky News Australia, 7 February 2024.

The South African legal team at The Hague (screenshot)

Factsheet: South Africa, Hamas, and the ICJ “genocide” case against Israel

February 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 02 05 At 3.07.30 Pm

“The police statement does not make the event that occurred on that evening any better” – Joel Burnie on Sky News

February 5, 2024
Image: Shutterstock

The double survival gambit behind the brewing Israel-Hamas hostage deal

February 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 01 27 At 3.16.11 pm

Israel’s enemies try and fail to help Hamas terrorists

January 30, 2024
The entrance to the Auschwitz concentration camp (image: Shutterstock)

After the atrocities of 7 October and amid the devastation in Gaza, remembering the Holocaust rightly is a moral obligation

January 29, 2024
