Greens ceasefire call ignores why Gaza war started: Joel Burnie on Sky News Australia
Feb 8, 2024
“It troubles our whole Jewish community to have a political party such as the Greens calling for an immediate ceasefire but forgetting why the war actually started…”: AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie speaks to Chris Kenny on Sky News Australia, 7 February 2024.
