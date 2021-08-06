VIDEOS

Gaza, COVID and Iran: The Key Challenges for Israel’s New Government – Ehud Yaari

Aug 6, 2021

Ehud Yaari addressed the key challenges facing Israel’s new government for an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 6 August 2021. 

Yaari is a frequent AIJAC visiting expert and Israel’s leading TV journalist and public affairs commentator. He is also the Lafer International Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

A Middle East commentator for Israeli television since 1975, Yaari has won awards for his coverage of the peace process with Egypt, the Lebanon War and the First Gulf War. His articles have appeared in respected newspapers and journals such as the New York TimesWall Street JournalWashington PostForeign Affairs and Atlantic Monthly. He is also the author of eight books on the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Drscr

Antisemitism in 2021 – Dave Rich

Jul 27, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 07 16 At 10.33.26 Am

Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah: The growing drone and rocket threats to Israel – Dr Seth Frantzman

Jul 16, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 07 08 At 9.41.36 Am

ABC complaints process needs reform – Dr Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Jul 8, 2021 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2021 06 09 At 2.15.50 Pm

Israel’s Next Government: Domestic & International Challenges – Ehud Yaari

Jun 9, 2021 | Featured, Video
1

What will Israel’s next government look like?

Jun 4, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 06 02 At 9.47.55 Am

The Palestinian Case Against Hamas – Bassem Eid

Jun 2, 2021 | Featured, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

A handout photo made available by the Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) of Iran shows centrifuges in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran, November 5 2019 (reissued April 12 2021). (Credit: AAP)

Is it too late to stop Iran from crossing the nuclear threshold?

August 5, 2021
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his intelligence chief Hakan Fidan meet with Hamas leadership, including US Specially Designated Global Terrorist Saleh al-Arouri, in Turkey, August 2020 (credit: Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey)

Turkish conference underlines growing role of Ankara as key driver of global Islamist extremism

August 3, 2021
(Credit: Steve Eason/ Flickr)

Condemning antisemitism is no longer allowed

August 2, 2021
Israel's President Isaac Herzog receives a booster vaccination. (Credit: GPO)

Lessons from Israel’s fourth COVID-19 wave 

August 2, 2021
Israel has good reasons to keep trying to develop ties with Indonesia (Credit: Shutterstock)

Israel’s hopes for Indonesia 

August 2, 2021
A handout photo made available by the Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) of Iran shows centrifuges in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran, November 5 2019 (reissued April 12 2021). (Credit: AAP)

Is it too late to stop Iran from crossing the nuclear threshold?

August 5, 2021
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his intelligence chief Hakan Fidan meet with Hamas leadership, including US Specially Designated Global Terrorist Saleh al-Arouri, in Turkey, August 2020 (credit: Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey)

Turkish conference underlines growing role of Ankara as key driver of global Islamist extremism

August 3, 2021
(Credit: Steve Eason/ Flickr)

Condemning antisemitism is no longer allowed

August 2, 2021
Israel's President Isaac Herzog receives a booster vaccination. (Credit: GPO)

Lessons from Israel’s fourth COVID-19 wave 

August 2, 2021
Israel has good reasons to keep trying to develop ties with Indonesia (Credit: Shutterstock)

Israel’s hopes for Indonesia 

August 2, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States