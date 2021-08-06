Gaza, COVID and Iran: The Key Challenges for Israel’s New Government – Ehud Yaari

Ehud Yaari addressed the key challenges facing Israel’s new government for an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 6 August 2021.

Yaari is a frequent AIJAC visiting expert and Israel’s leading TV journalist and public affairs commentator. He is also the Lafer International Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

A Middle East commentator for Israeli television since 1975, Yaari has won awards for his coverage of the peace process with Egypt, the Lebanon War and the First Gulf War. His articles have appeared in respected newspapers and journals such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Foreign Affairs and Atlantic Monthly. He is also the author of eight books on the Arab-Israeli conflict.