IN THE MEDIA
VIDEOS
Because of October 7, Israel will never be the same again: Joel Burnie on Sky News
Mar 1, 2024
AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie speaks from Israel to Sky News Australia’s Gabriella Power, 29 February 2024.
RELATED ARTICLES
“The Jewish community of Australia has gone through horrific… intimidation tactics since Oct 7” – Joel Burnie on Sky News
Feb 16, 2024 | In the media, Video
“The Jewish community of Australia has gone through horrific… intimidation tactics since Oct 7” – Joel Burnie on Sky News
Feb 16, 2024 | In the media, Video
Israel “acutely aware of the [humanitarian] issues its forces face in Rafah”: Joel Burnie on SkyNews
Feb 16, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video
Greens ceasefire call ignores why Gaza war started: Joel Burnie on Sky News Australia
Feb 8, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video
“The police statement does not make the event that occurred on that evening any better” – Joel Burnie on Sky News
Feb 5, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video
“In calling for a permanent ceasefire now, it leaves Hamas in place”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Jan 17, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video