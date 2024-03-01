IN THE MEDIA

VIDEOS

Because of October 7, Israel will never be the same again: Joel Burnie on Sky News

Mar 1, 2024

Play Video

AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie speaks from Israel to Sky News Australia’s Gabriella Power, 29 February 2024.

Tags:

RELATED ARTICLES


Image: Shutterstock

UNRWA is unfit to deliver aid to Palestinians

Feb 29, 2024 | Featured, In the media
Hamas fighters in the southern Gaza Strip (Image: Abed Rahim Khatib/ Shutterstock)

We need a ceasefire based on reality, not fantasy

Feb 28, 2024 | Featured, In the media
Screenshot 2024 02 20 At 12.19.24 Pm

“The Jewish community of Australia has gone through horrific… intimidation tactics since Oct 7” – Joel Burnie on Sky News

Feb 16, 2024 | In the media, Video
Screenshot 2024 02 16 At 12.32.57 Pm

Israel “acutely aware of the [humanitarian] issues its forces face in Rafah”: Joel Burnie on SkyNews

Feb 16, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini (Image: UNRWA)

Of UNRWA and other unremarkable things in the media 

Feb 15, 2024 | Featured, In the media
Image: Shutterstock

UNRWA’s role is to perpetuate the war against Israel

Feb 13, 2024 | Featured, In the media
Screenshot 2024 02 20 At 12.19.24 Pm

“The Jewish community of Australia has gone through horrific… intimidation tactics since Oct 7” – Joel Burnie on Sky News

Feb 16, 2024 | In the media, Video
Screenshot 2024 02 16 At 12.32.57 Pm

Israel “acutely aware of the [humanitarian] issues its forces face in Rafah”: Joel Burnie on SkyNews

Feb 16, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screenshot 2024 02 08 At 9.34.31 Am

Greens ceasefire call ignores why Gaza war started: Joel Burnie on Sky News Australia

Feb 8, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screenshot 2024 02 05 At 3.07.30 Pm

“The police statement does not make the event that occurred on that evening any better” – Joel Burnie on Sky News

Feb 5, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screenshot 2024 01 17 At 9.39.55 Am

“In calling for a permanent ceasefire now, it leaves Hamas in place”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Jan 17, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screenshot 2024 01 16 At 11.02.06 Am

Israel & Jewish world “extremely distressed” at events of past 100 days: Colin Rubenstein on SkyNews

Jan 16, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video

