VIDEOS
Australian UN vote ultimately rewards the terrorism of October 7 – Natasha Hausdorff on Sky News
May 14, 2024
Natasha Hausdorff, director of UK Lawyers for Israel, spoke with Sharri Markson on Sky News, 13 May, about the rise of antisemitism in the guise of anti-Israel protests around the world.
RELATED ARTICLES
Australia’s support for UN General Assembly resolution “very disturbing” – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
May 14, 2024 | Video
The idea that you would poison and indoctrinate the mind of a child…is disgusting – Joel Burnie on Sky News
May 1, 2024 | Video
‘Flipping of the narrative’: Israel ‘depicted as victim’ after Iranian attack – Ran Porat on France 24 television
Apr 16, 2024 | Featured, Video
“You have to be very careful what you wish for”: Joel Burnie discusses FM Penny Wong’s comments on a Palestinian state on Sky News
Apr 11, 2024 | Featured, Video