VIDEOS

Australian UN vote ultimately rewards the terrorism of October 7 – Natasha Hausdorff on Sky News

May 14, 2024

Screenshot 2024 05 14 At 12.20.28 PM

Natasha Hausdorff, director of UK Lawyers for Israel, spoke with Sharri Markson on Sky News, 13 May, about the rise of antisemitism in the guise of anti-Israel protests around the world.

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screenshot 2024 05 14 At 11.47.20 AM

Australia’s support for UN General Assembly resolution “very disturbing” – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

May 14, 2024 | Video
Screenshot

Hamas Statistics: True or False? – a webinar

May 7, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 05 01 At 11.40.36 AM

The idea that you would poison and indoctrinate the mind of a child…is disgusting – Joel Burnie on Sky News

May 1, 2024 | Video
Screenshot 2024 04 16 At 3.14.28 Pm

‘Flipping of the narrative’: Israel ‘depicted as victim’ after Iranian attack – Ran Porat on France 24 television

Apr 16, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 04 11 At 1.28.31 Pm

“You have to be very careful what you wish for”: Joel Burnie discusses FM Penny Wong’s comments on a Palestinian state on Sky News

Apr 11, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 04 11 At 12.32.49 Pm

FM Penny Wong is “reinforcing extremism”: Dr Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Apr 11, 2024 | Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Image: X/ Twitter

Palestine vote the worst of all worlds for Australia

May 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 14 At 11.47.20 AM

Australia’s support for UN General Assembly resolution “very disturbing” – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

May 14, 2024
Protesters face-off at Melbourne University (Screenshot)

Uni leaders must stand up for Jewish students

May 14, 2024
UN General Assembly Chamber (Photo: Steve Estvanik, Shutterstock)

AIJAC condemns Australia’s UN vote on ‘Palestine’ as “profoundly disappointing”

May 11, 2024
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (Image: Shutterstock)

Hamas’ so-called ceasefire “acceptance” is just spin to pressure Israel

May 7, 2024
Image: X/ Twitter

Palestine vote the worst of all worlds for Australia

May 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 14 At 11.47.20 AM

Australia’s support for UN General Assembly resolution “very disturbing” – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

May 14, 2024
Protesters face-off at Melbourne University (Screenshot)

Uni leaders must stand up for Jewish students

May 14, 2024
UN General Assembly Chamber (Photo: Steve Estvanik, Shutterstock)

AIJAC condemns Australia’s UN vote on ‘Palestine’ as “profoundly disappointing”

May 11, 2024
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (Image: Shutterstock)

Hamas’ so-called ceasefire “acceptance” is just spin to pressure Israel

May 7, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA