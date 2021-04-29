VIDEOS
Antisemitism and the extreme right today – Lydia Khalil
Apr 30, 2021
Lydia Khalil explains the way antisemitic hate spreads through neo-Nazi groups, white supremacist groups, the sovereign citizen movement and QAnon in Australia.
Khalil is a research fellow at the Lowy Institute and a research associate at Deakin University’s Alfred Deakin Institute.
