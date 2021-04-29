VIDEOS

Antisemitism and the extreme right today – Lydia Khalil

Apr 30, 2021

Lydia Khalil explains the way antisemitic hate spreads through neo-Nazi groups, white supremacist groups, the sovereign citizen movement and QAnon in Australia.

Khalil is a research fellow at the Lowy Institute and a research associate at Deakin University’s Alfred Deakin Institute.

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screen Shot 2021 04 28 At 11.13.12 Am

From Trump to Biden: Shifting Policies Towards the Middle East – David Schenker

Apr 28, 2021 | Featured, Video
AIJAC's Jamie Hyams discussed the Iranian threat on "The Bolt Report"

The Palestinians ‘don’t hold the key’ to peace in the Middle East – AIJAC’s Jamie Hyams on Sky News

Apr 14, 2021 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screen Shot 2021 04 13 At 11.19.47 Am

Assessing the strategic relationship between Australia & Israel: An insider’s view – Dr Mike Kelly

Apr 13, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 03 31 At 10.23.46 Am

Israel Has Voted: What Now? – Shmuel Rosner

Mar 31, 2021 | Video
Screen Shot 2021 03 18 At 9.41.12 Am

Israel’s Forthcoming Elections: An Insider’s View – Ehud Yaari

Mar 18, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 03 02 At 3.09.57 Pm

Trump to Biden: The Middle East and US Policy – Elliott Abrams

Mar 3, 2021 | Featured, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Little,Crack.,Flags:,China,,Iran

The strategic implications of the China-Iran deal 

April 30, 2021
Putin

Russia is astutely playing the players in Yemen

April 29, 2021
Airnz46 5

AIR New Zealand: Super Fund move raises BDS questions

April 29, 2021
Israeli F-15 strike fighter: Reported strikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria

Behind the News – May 2021

April 29, 2021
AIJAC's Jamie Hyams discussed the Iranian threat on "The Bolt Report"

Media Microscope: Enriched Coverage

April 29, 2021
Little,Crack.,Flags:,China,,Iran

The strategic implications of the China-Iran deal 

April 30, 2021
Putin

Russia is astutely playing the players in Yemen

April 29, 2021
Airnz46 5

AIR New Zealand: Super Fund move raises BDS questions

April 29, 2021
Israeli F-15 strike fighter: Reported strikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria

Behind the News – May 2021

April 29, 2021
AIJAC's Jamie Hyams discussed the Iranian threat on "The Bolt Report"

Media Microscope: Enriched Coverage

April 29, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States