The new Israeli government – AIJAC’s Ahron Shapiro on ABC Radio

Glen Bartholomew: Well, Israel does have a new prime minister, but outgoing leader Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing to return in what was a pretty rowdy session in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. It voted to improve a new coalition government made up of left-wing Arab centrist and right-wing parties with the ultra-nationalist Naftali benefit Bennett Rada as its prime minister, but centrist politician Yair Lapid to take over in two years time. But a defiant Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing to stay on as opposition leader and topple the coalition and return to power. Ahron Shapiro has been watching the Israeli political scene unfold with great interest in the last few years. He’s a senior policy analyst with the Australia, Israel and Jewish Affairs Council and joins us with Melbourne. Ahron, good morning. How significant a moment is this in Israeli politics?

Ahron Shapiro: I think it’s extraordinarily significant because the Netanyahu era, which lasted very long, seems to have at least temporarily come to a close, we can say, and it’s allowed the country to turn a new page. Well, there’s hardly a consensus that this is a good thing. It does get Israel into a new track diplomatically, economically and politically. And it’s kind of exciting.

Glen Bartholomew: It will be exciting and I suspect in the Knesset in the weeks and months to come, that’s certainly an end of an era. Many are saying, although we have seen this before, Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister, 15 years overall, of course, he’s come back from defeat in the past. How did it come to this? Naftali is a former chief of staff and Netanyahu, who’s obviously turned on him, I think about four former allies of his defected to the other side. Does Benjamin Netanyahu have himself to blame for how this has turned out?

Ahron Shapiro: Well, I would say so, but it’s a long process. You know, it started out really with the defection of Avigdor Lieberman of the Israel Beiteinu party who decided that he would no longer cooperate with Netanyahu and work to bring him down. And you know what? This man, Lieberman, he said, I’m going to make the government without Netanyahu and without the ultra-Orthodox. And he has gotten everything he wanted. It took him a long time, but he got it. The others came on board, gradually. You had to Gideon Saar of the New Hope party, which was a break away from the Likud. And then Naftali Bennett was probably the puzzle piece that was hardest to get because most of his career was spent hammering Netanyahu to his right, through would be very hard for him to flank him to the left and center. And that’s what he’s done here, which was not easy to do politically. And it’s very risky if Bennett’s project fails – this little experiment of the unity government – Bennett could be banished from politics permanently.

Glen Bartholomew: Yeah, the new prime minister Bennett has their work cut out for him just to govern the right political parties from across the spectrum, as you say, including in our party, all united in opposition to Netanyahu. Will that be enough, though, to keep them together?

Ahron Shapiro: Well, the fact that this government is fragile and it’s made up of smaller parties than the Likud, the Likud is a big party in the Knesset, the largest, and it’s been the anchor of all these governments. And now you have these small parties coming together. It’s the government, I call it the government of the week, that they’re all, you know, because they’re eight parties and they’re all small. None of them have an interest to go to elections again any time soon. So they all have to sort of prop each other up. They are ideologically diverse and so they may not be able to restrain themselves from speaking out on things that are important then. And that may make problems. It’s very fragile. And Netanyahu will be right there at their heels trying to hammer at them and to find weaknesses. And he’s very good at this. He’s been in the opposition before, effectively. So as long as he’s the threat, they’ll probably want to stay together even more. So that’s the question is whether Netanyahu will remain as the head of the Likud. He is good again at positioning himself in a place where he can move the votes around in the primaries and come out ahead. But the longer that you separate Netanyahu from the title of prime minister, the weaker he’ll be inside of his party and the louder the voices will get to replace him.

Glen Bartholomew: Yeah, I guess the party might think, listen, this is the only thing keeping that group together. Let’s take him away and see what happens to them then. Now, Benjamin Netanyahu has told politicians that his replacement, Bennett, has no international credibility and will be weak on national security. Is there any firm basis for that claim?