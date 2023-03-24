FRESH AIR

IN THE MEDIA

Letter: Palestinian extremist voices were opposed because of their racism

Mar 24, 2023 | Jamie Hyams

Canberratimes Logo

AIJAC’s Jamie Hyams submitted the following letter to the Canberra Times in response to a piece by TJ Collin, “Writing’s not on the wall for festivals” on March 19, which praised the Palestinian voices invited to Adelaide Writers’ Week, including highly controversial US-based writer Susan Abulhawa.
An edited version of Jamie’s letter was published in the Canberra Times on March 24, 2023:

TJ Collins suggests Jewish community opposition to Susan Abulhawa’s participation in Adelaide Writers’ Week was because they don’t want the Palestinian narrative to be heard (“Writing’s not on the wall for festivals” March 19). It was not, although it would have been appropriate for a supposed festival of ideas to feature more than one idea on the Middle East – the grossly flawed narrative of evil Israelis displacing poor blameless Palestinians – repeated over and over uncontested.

The opposition was because Ms Abulhawa has frequently produced social media widely regarded as antisemitic, not just opposing Israel, so anyone who’s against racism should have opposed her participation. Collins attributes the success of what he terms Israel’s version of the truth to propaganda and an influential lobby, but it’s been successful because it’s actually true. The creation of the state of Israel represented the self-determination of the Jewish people in the Jewish homeland, where Jews had lived in substantial numbers uninterrupted for thousands of years.

The Arab leaders refused the UN partition plan that would have also given them statehood, and Palestinian leaders have since rejected several offers of statehood, and various other peace initiatives, and that’s why there is still no Palestinian state.

Jamie Hyams OAM

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC),

Melbourne

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Susan Abulhawa (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Abulhawa exposed by the ABC, which then buried the story

Mar 17, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Credit: Shutterstock

IAEA reports show Iran has almost reached nuclear weapons capabilities

Mar 15, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Ehud Yaari

Ehud Ya’ari on ABC Radio National: Israel’s judicial reforms controversy, and increasing West Bank violence

Mar 13, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
Screenshot of John Menadue's blog

Why Russia apologists are often also the main pushers of anti-Israeli BDS

Mar 9, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Foreign Minister Penny Wong questioned on Iran before the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Legislation Committee on Feb. 16 (screenshot)

Australia needs to take more decisive action regarding Iranian threats against its citizens

Mar 1, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Remnants of an Iranian Shahed-136 "suicide drone" in Ukraine, designated as Geranium-2 in Russian.

Russo-Iranian drone factory will eventually haunt the Middle East

Feb 10, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Israel's Supreme Court in session, January 5, 2023, in Jerusalem, Israel. (Credit: Eddie Gerald/Alamy Live News)

Israel’s proposed judicial reforms – Jamie Hyams on J-Air radio

Mar 22, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Image: Shutterstock

Why we need the IHRA definition of antisemitism

Mar 17, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Image: Shutterstock

Letter: Religious bigotry, and racism, have no legitimacy in public discourse

Mar 17, 2023 | In the media
Ehud Yaari

Ehud Ya’ari on ABC Radio National: Israel’s judicial reforms controversy, and increasing West Bank violence

Mar 13, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
Image: Shutterstock

Letter: Calling out racism

Mar 10, 2023 | In the media
Image: Adelaide Festival

The excuses of Adelaide Writers’ Week defenders hide an ugly truth

Mar 10, 2023 | Featured, In the media

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Israel's Supreme Court in session, January 5, 2023, in Jerusalem, Israel. (Credit: Eddie Gerald/Alamy Live News)

Israel’s proposed judicial reforms – Jamie Hyams on J-Air radio

March 22, 2023
L-R: Dr Michael Trainor, Sr Giovanni Farquer, Jeremy Jones

AIJAC congratulates Australian Catholics on “Powerful affirmation of friendship”

March 22, 2023
Shutterstock 2026681823

AIJAC welcomes proposed Federal ban on Nazi symbols and salutes

March 22, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC welcomes additional Iran sanctions

March 21, 2023
FrfQGIYaIAAu39s

AIJAC backs “tough measures” against neo-Nazis

March 20, 2023
Israel's Supreme Court in session, January 5, 2023, in Jerusalem, Israel. (Credit: Eddie Gerald/Alamy Live News)

Israel’s proposed judicial reforms – Jamie Hyams on J-Air radio

March 22, 2023
L-R: Dr Michael Trainor, Sr Giovanni Farquer, Jeremy Jones

AIJAC congratulates Australian Catholics on “Powerful affirmation of friendship”

March 22, 2023
Shutterstock 2026681823

AIJAC welcomes proposed Federal ban on Nazi symbols and salutes

March 22, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC welcomes additional Iran sanctions

March 21, 2023
FrfQGIYaIAAu39s

AIJAC backs “tough measures” against neo-Nazis

March 20, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States